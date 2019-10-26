Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

