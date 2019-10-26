Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $847.19 and last traded at $847.19, approximately 41 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6,733% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $875.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAUHF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $869.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $828.47 and its 200-day moving average is $829.41.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.