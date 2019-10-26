Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Southern stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

