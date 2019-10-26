Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $348,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 42,708,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,422,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.