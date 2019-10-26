Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,989 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.14% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 59,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,550. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75.

