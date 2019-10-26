Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 773 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,167% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $811.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.26. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MBIA by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.