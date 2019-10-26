Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a market capitalization of $348,931.00 and $53.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00750294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00158566 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005237 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00077742 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002282 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,343,418 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.