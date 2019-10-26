Stifel Nicolaus Increases Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $55.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

NYSE TER opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Teradyne has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

