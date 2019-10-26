Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 225.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 298,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.91. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Steris’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

