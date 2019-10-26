Stephens Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

OBNK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $802.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 20.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 420,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

