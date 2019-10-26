Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Shares of ES traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 1,229,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

