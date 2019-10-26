Stephens Inc. AR Sells 84 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cintas were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $295.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.34. 274,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $272.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

