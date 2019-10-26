Stephens Inc. AR Sells 703 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

