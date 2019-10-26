Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,121 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,829,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,068,000 after buying an additional 210,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,517,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,098,000 after buying an additional 922,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GAP by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,873,000 after buying an additional 923,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GAP by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 341,672 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 3,389,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $14.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. MKM Partners set a $18.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

