Stephens Inc. AR Has $890,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 176,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $49.92.

