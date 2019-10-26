Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 89 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Clorox stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $151.40. 574,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,728. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

