State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $26.84 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 125.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 480,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 177,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of F traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 50,599,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,550 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

