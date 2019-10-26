State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Metlife worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2,474.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3,681.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.51.

MET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

