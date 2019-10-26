State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 262,200 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $748,262,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $6.67 on Friday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,227,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.36.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

