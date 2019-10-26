State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,566. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

