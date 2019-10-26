State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.35. The stock had a trading volume of 885,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,430. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.97 and a one year high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

