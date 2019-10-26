State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 4.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,376,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $716,267.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,845 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 1,291,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,902. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.