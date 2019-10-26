State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. 298,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,233. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

