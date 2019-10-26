State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 209.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 39,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Clorox stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. 574,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

