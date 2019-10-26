Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.56.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.35. 885,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.97 and a twelve month high of $154.10. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.29.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.