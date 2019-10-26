Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 885,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,430. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.97 and a 12 month high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

