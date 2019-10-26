StableUSD Achieves Market Cap of $3.79 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $2.25 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010847 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 3,792,260 tokens.

The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

