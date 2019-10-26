SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSE to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target (down from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.25 ($16.66).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,301 ($17.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.85. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.