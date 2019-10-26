SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

