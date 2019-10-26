Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRC. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.