Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STXB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.19. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

