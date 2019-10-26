Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives $54.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $50.56. 320,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

