SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.59. 39,131,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,438,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.43. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.