SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.