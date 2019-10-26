Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.12 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

In related news, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

