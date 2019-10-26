Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

LUV opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,060 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

