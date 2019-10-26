Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.
LUV opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $58.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,060 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
See Also: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.