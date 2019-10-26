Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 431,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 85,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 516,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.