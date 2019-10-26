Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:SOACF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.23. Southern Arc Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Southern Arc Minerals (OTCMKTS:SOACF)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

