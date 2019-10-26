Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

SORL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Sorl Auto Parts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sorl Auto Parts stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Sorl Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.45.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 682.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

