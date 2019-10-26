SophiaTX Trading 50.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bit-Z and Kucoin. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 50.5% against the dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $443,507.00 and approximately $15,495.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037942 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.02 or 0.05478783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044208 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

