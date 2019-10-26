SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $536,476.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $536,476.00 and $21,459.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037969 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.49 or 0.05518359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044199 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Bit-Z, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

