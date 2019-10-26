Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 2608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

