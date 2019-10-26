Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,702 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CLGX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $40.84. 1,231,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,595. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLGX. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corelogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other Corelogic news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $59,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Chatham sold 5,650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $1,809,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

