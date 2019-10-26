Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,672 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 864,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,884. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

