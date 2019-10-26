Somerset Trust Co Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,295,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

