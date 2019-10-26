Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 642,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.26.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $660,413. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

