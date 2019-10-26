SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $140.73. 25,274,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

