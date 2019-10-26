Software’s (STWRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Software has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.