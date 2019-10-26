SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$32.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.03. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$29.45 and a 52-week high of C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

