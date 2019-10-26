Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 925 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. 2,129,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

